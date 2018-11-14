GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana Premier League clubs make powerpoint presentation to Normalisation Committee

Published on: 14 November 2018
Ghana Premier League clubs make powerpoint presentation to Normalisation Committee
Mark Noonan

The Normalization Committee met with Chief Executive Officers and Directors of Premier League clubs on Tuesday. 

The meeting was at the instance of the Premier League clubs and discussions focused on the Ghana Premier League and the way forward.

It took place at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association.

The Premier League clubs’ delegation was led by Accra Hearts of Oak Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV and they made a powerpoint presentation to the Normalization Committee, which was led by the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan.

The President of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah welcomed the clubs’ presentation and assured them that their proposal will be discussed by the Normalization Committee.

Dr Amoah reiterated the Committee’s desire to lay a solid foundation to ensure a better future for Ghana football.

The Committee has been meeting key stakeholders of the Ghana Football Association in attempt to get the sport back on track.

