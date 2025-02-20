Ghana Premier League clubs to benefit from FIFA Club Professionalisation Programme

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Ghana Premier League clubs will participate in the FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme on March 4 and 5, 2025, in Accra.

The initiative, designed to enhance football management, serves as a key knowledge-sharing and networking platform for senior club executives in professional football. It will cover vital areas such as governance, marketing, finance, and communication to equip club administrators with the expertise needed to succeed in modern football management.

FIFA’s delegation will be led by Solomon Mudege, Head of FIFA Development Programmes â€“ Africa, alongside Marcos Picallo Aguilar, FIFA Senior Professional Football Manager and Development, and Silmara Sousa, MA Regional Coordinator, FIFA Development Programmes. Experienced FIFA Instructor and Consultant Pedro Manuel Correia Miranda will serve as the lead instructor for the programme.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku urged Premier League clubs to take full advantage of the opportunity, emphasizing its potential to transform their operations and enhance the league’s overall standards.

“We are extremely happy that FIFA’s support is being extended to our clubs in key areas of governance, marketing, finance, and communications. We appreciate FIFA’s commitment to this transformative programme. I expect our club administrators to fully participate and apply the knowledge gained to strengthen their clubs and increase their brand equity,” Simeon-Okraku stated.

The workshop will focus on Strategic Planning and Governance on the first day, guiding participants on formulating strategic plans, club organizational structures, and leadership efficiency. The second day will highlight financial management, branding, marketing, and communication strategies.

“This programme is a core FIFA initiative aimed at building capacity within clubs and leagues to ensure the holistic growth of the game,” said Solomon Mudege, Head of FIFA Development Programmes â€“ Africa.