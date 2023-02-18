GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 18 February 2023
Ghana Premier League clubs to observe a minute silence for Christian Atsu ahead of matchday 18 games

The Ghana Football Association has served a notice to Premier League clubs to observe a minute silence for Christian Atsu.

The Ghana international has been confirmed dead following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last week.

The news of Atsu's death has left Ghanaian football in the state of mourning.

"Notice is being served for a one minute silence at all GFA organized competitions in honour of Christian Atsu," wrote the FA.

"The former Ghana International passed on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after his body was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

"The competitions include the betPawa Premier League, the Access Bank Division League, the Women’s FA Cup and all Regional Football Association League matches.

"Stakeholders, especially, Match Commissioners and Referees are to take note and act accordingly."

