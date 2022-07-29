Ghana Premier League clubs to submit venues for 2022/23 season 

The Ghana FA has informed clubs to submit their venues and training facilities ahead of the 2022/23 football season.

The Club Licensing Department wishes to make known the match venues, alternative match venues and training facilities submitted by Ghana Premier League Clubs for the 2022/23 Licensing Process

The inspection of the facilities shall be conducted from Tuesday August 2 to Monday August 15, 2022 after which recommendations and decisions shall be made on these.

The Licensing Inspection led by the Club Licensing Manager Julius Ben Emunah shall be done zonally and will also include clubs in the Division One League and Women's Premier League.

The final decisions on the Match venues and the general licensing application shall be made on Friday, August 19, 2022 by the Club Licensing Committee according to the time table of the Licensing Process.