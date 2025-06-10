Ghana Premier League Debutants’ survival: A test case and morale booster for Hohoe United, Techiman Eleven Wonders and Swedru All Blacks

Traditionally, the leap from the Access Bank Division One League to the Premier League has proven to be a formidable challenge.

Newcomers often face financial strain, tactical mismatches, and inexperience on the bigger stage. However, this season's trio of debutants defied expectations, each charting a path to safety with varying strategies but shared determination.

The stories of Vision FC, Young Apostles and Basake Holy Stars offer valuable lessons to the incoming trio.

Hohoe United, who finished with the highest points (72) among all Division One League zones, will enter the Premier League buoyed by strong home form and an unbeaten run. The precedent set by Vision FC’s home dominance serves as the perfect template for them to emulate.

Techiman Eleven Wonders, returning after a three-year absence, can draw confidence from the way Young Apostles adapted to top-flight life. Though head coach David Nyabaa may be ineligible due to licensing regulations, the team's discipline and cohesion could be their survival key.

Swedru All Blacks, making a return after 16 years, will look to build around goal sensation Rudolf Mensah, whose 27 goals spearheaded their promotion. The attacking spark that he brings could be the X-factor, much like how Basake Holy Stars found crucial goals in key moments.

The 2024-25 season has proven that survival for newly promoted teams is possible with the right blend of structure, belief, and leadership. As Hohoe United, Eleven Wonders, and Swedru All Blacks prepare for their Premier League adventure, they do so with a real-world reference point and renewed confidence, knowing that success, while difficult, is well within reach.