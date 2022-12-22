Ghana Premier League: Dreams FC end six-match winless run with King Faisal scalp

There was a huge sigh of relief at Theatre of Dreams when Dreams FC swept aside King Faisal 2-0 on Wednesday to end their six-match winless run in the Ghana Premier League.

Prior to the game, Dreams FC had lost four and drawn two including the 2-2 stalemate with Hearts of Oak before the World Cup break.

It took just eight minutes for the home side to get the first goal through a long range effort from Abdul Jalilu.

Agyenim Boateng missed the chance to double their advantage after failing to score from a spot-kick.

He redeemed himself by scoring right at the start of the second half to seal all three points for his team.

The win moved Dreams FC four places up the league standing to 12th position while King Faisal have dropped into the relegation zone on 16th position.

Dreams FC are away to Samartex FC while King Faisal will host Nsoatreman on January 1, 2023.

By Suleman Asante