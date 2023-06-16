Ghana Premier League ended on a good note - GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo has commended various clubs and the organisers of the Ghana Premier League for a successful season despite a few lapses.

The Ghana Premier League climaxed last Sunday with a series of dramatic actions at various centres as Medeama SC emerged winners of the competition on the final day with a victory over Tamale City.

Adunana Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko completed the top four with Kotoku Royals, King Faisal, and Tamale City getting demoted to the Division One League.

While acknowledging a few issues which still need to be worked on, Kudjoe Fianoo said it was a good season in general.

"In general, I think it was a good season. With the exception of a few isolated cases I think it was generally good. Holoigasm issues were not on the rise as well as a few officiating issues," he told Peace FM.

"It was really competitive as well between the title contenders and the relegation-threatened sides in the dying embers of the game. Looking at the challenges the clubs faced financially, the teams did well.