Ghana Premier League faces attendance woes, says Berekum Chelsea defender Ahmed Adams

Berekum Chelsea defender Ahmed Adams has voiced concern over the low attendance at Ghana Premier League matches, identifying it as a significant problem.

While acknowledging the league's competitive nature and positive trajectory, Adams emphasised the issue of attendance, attributing it to the economic challenges prevalent in the country.

"The game is improving, and everything is moving on well. Only a few points separate one club from another on the table, making the league highly competitive," he remarked to 3 Sports.

"However, the attendance at the stadium is a problem due to the economic challenges. With everything being costly lately, people are unable to attend matches. This is undermining the Ghana Premier League."

Adams, who has played a pivotal role for Chelsea, particularly in the second round of fixtures, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance as they strive for a top-four finish.

With only two points adrift and five matches remaining, Chelsea is gearing up to host Asante Kotoko in their upcoming game this weekend.