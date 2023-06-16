Ghana Premier League: Four battle for final Player of the Month award

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed the shortlist for the final Player of the Month award for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The four players in contention for the prestigious accolade are Abednego Tetteh, Samuel Ofori, Jonathan Sowah, and Ali Huzaf.

Abednego Tetteh, the top scorer, has been nominated for the award after an impressive performance for Gold Stars.

In the last two months of the season, he played five games, scored seven goals, and received two NASCO Player of the Game awards.

Samuel Ofori, a forward for Nsoatreman FC, is also in the running for the award. He netted six goals in five games and earned one NASCO Player of the Match award.

Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC has been recognized for his five goals in four games, along with two NASCO Player of the Match awards.

Ali Huzaf, a centre forward for Dreams FC, completes the shortlist with three goals in four games and two NASCO Player of the Match awards.

The GFA issued a statement on Friday, announcing the shortlisted players and their notable achievements. The winner of the May/June Player of the Month award will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.