Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak part ways with defender Michael Ampadu

Ghana Premier League powerhouse Hearts of Oak have reportedly parted ways with defender Michael Ampadu following the closure of the campaign.

The 27-year-old right-back leaves the Phobians as a free agent following the expiration of his contract. He is expected to find himself a new club before the commencement of the upcoming campaign.

Following the expiration of his contract, the Ghanaian giants has decided not to renew his contract, making him a free agent.

As he depart the club, the Ghanaian giants is expected to storm the transfer market to find a replacement heading into the new season.

In the recently concluded campaign, the former Liberty Professionals and Legon Cities defender racked up just eight appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

During his two-year spell at the club, Ampadu made 43 appearances for the rainbow boys across competitions, scoring just a goal and delivering two assists.

Hearts of Oak finished fifth on the Ghana Premier League, accumulating 58 points.