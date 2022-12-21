Ghana Premier League: Goalie Joseph Addo wins MOTM as Aduana punish Great Olympics

Goalkeeper of Aduana Stars Joseph Addo was chosen Man of the Match after an outstanding performance in their 1-0 win over Great Olympics in Sogakope.

The Fire boys have now toppled temporal leaders Gold Stars to move top of the league standings.

Raymond Oko Grippman’s own goal in the 42nd minute sealed the win for Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side.

They play host to Asante Kotoko in their next league game.

Aduana Stars are three points richer than second-placed Hearts of Oak who won 1-0 at Nsoatreman.

By Suleman Asante