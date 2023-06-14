Ghana Premier League golden boot winner Abednego Tetteh attracts interest from several clubs

Ghana Premier League top scorer Abednego Tetteh has revealed that a number of clubs are aiming for his services following a remarkable season in the Ghana Premier League.

The 32-year-old striker found his scoring boots after joining Bibiani Gold Stars later in the season having failed to impress at Hearts of Oak and King Faisal.

After scoring just two goals at the beginning of the season for Kimg Faisal he went on to score 16 more in just 19 appearances for the Miners to eventually win the top scorer award.

His 18 goals were enough to beat competition from Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni and Tamale City's Sampson Eduku while helping his team to finish fifth.

Tetteh confirmed in an interview with Bryt FM that he had received calls from a number of clubs but is yet to respond to them.

“I have received a lot of calls from different clubs but I haven’t given any of them my word, because the season just ended and I need time to relax. After my relaxation, I will open talks with those teams and see if there is going to be a possible move. I have to take my time and decide on what will benefit me in the future,” he said.