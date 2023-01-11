Ghana Premier League: Heartbroken Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo storms out of interview after Tamale City draw

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo walked out of his post-match interview after their 1-1 draw against Tamale City on Wednesday, 11 January 2023.

Zerbo could not take it when his side couldn’t make their advantage count after they scored first in Tamale.

Issah Nyaabila's 83rd minute own gaol put Kotoko in front but Tamale City leveled after just 3 minutes through Babamu Ibrahim's strike.

Zerbo left unannounced in the middle of the interview. Before his departure, the Burkinabe told StarTimes: “We have drawn three consecutive matches and this is individual mistake from the defence. We are leading let’s say 6 minutes to end of the game and we lost concentration and they had an equalizer.”

His interpreter attributed Zerbo’s conduct to his unhappiness with his team’s recent form.

Asante Kotoko are away to Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

