Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Samartex reject betPawa locker room bonuses 

Betpawa head of Public Relations and Sponsorship Nii Armah Ashong-Katai has disclosed that Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Samatex have rejected the locker room bonuses.

The locker room bonus was introduced this season as part of the sponsorship support from betPawa as the headliner of the Ghana Premier league.

Players will receive an amount of Ghc 150 for winning matches this season from the headline sponsors from the Locker room bonuses.

According to Ashong-Katai these three clubs have refused to release the contact list of their players to ensure they receive the locker room bonuses after their matches.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, Nii Armah said,

“We asked the clubs to give us the list of players they have registered to enable us pay the players after every game and Kotoko,Hearts and Samatex have decided not to provide and that is no fault of us”.

He also revealed efforts being done to promote the Ghana Premier League.

“If I tell people how much we spend on one activation alone,they will be surprised.Our wish as sponsors is to get a lot of people to the stadium and that is why we have been doing a lot of things off late in driving people to the stadium.

"For sometime now,we have been doing some activation around some selected football games.We branded two tracks with DJ’s and sharing paraphernalia and giving codes to people on how they could purchase tickets for the Kotoko vs King Faisal game.

"We did same for Medeama vs Kotoko and the last one for last year was Karela vs Medeama,these arethings we have been doing and aside that there are a lot of online things we do to ensure we get people at the stadium”, he added.