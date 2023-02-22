Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak will not make Top four this season - Yahaya Mohammed 

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has ruled out a top four finish for Hearts of Oak in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians failed to close the gap against league leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in match week 18.

Aduana Stars defeated Hearts of Oak 2-0 to stretch their lead on top of the table.

Following the defeat, Slavko Matic and his charges now sit fourth on the league log with 28 points.

According to former Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars forward, the Pobians don't have the quality to finish in the top four.

"If Hearts of Oak is going to put on this performance in each and every game then they should count themselves out. Even the top four, they cannot per what I saw yesterday, is not good as a big club. We should be sincere and truthful to the club," Yayaha Mohammed said in an interview with GhanaSportsPage

"I respect Hearts of Oak a lot but, this performance, to be honest, it wasn't good.

"If they don't change their attitude and play their hearts out to lift the Hearts of Oak family to the highest level and continue with this performance I saw yesterday, then I don't think they can achieve something," he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium by city rivals, Great Olympics on Sunday while Aduana Stars will welcome King Faisal to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.