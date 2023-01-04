Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak writes to Ghana FA to postpone game against Tamale City 

Hearts of Oak has written to the Ghana FA to postpone its game against Tamale City in match week 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have asked the Football Association to postpone their game due to their inability to raise a squad for the game.

The Accra-based side have about five of its key players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Suraj Seidu, Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom and Dennis Korsah with the Black Galaxies team in Algeria for the Africa Nations Championship.

The game is scheduled to come off on Sunday January 8 but is likely to be postponed as gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com.

Hearts of Oak head coach has also left the club to attend to family issues, the club has announced in a post.

Hearts of Oak managed to raise 17 players for the game against Bechem United on Monday which they lost 2-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Samuel Inkoom, Zakaria Yakubu are injured and Enoch Asubonteng is suspended after his red card against Bechem United FC.