Ghana Premier League hits 343 goals after week 20

After week 20 in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, a total of 343 goals have been recorded in 176 matches played so far, with 222 goals being scored at home and 160 on the road.

The league has seen 96 home victories, 33 away wins, and 47 draws.

With two unplayed matches each, reigning champions Medeama SC and Dreams FC are among the teams yet to complete their scheduled fixtures for the season.

Currently leading the goalscoring charts are Isaac Mintah of Aduana FC and Augustine Okrah from Bechem United, who have both found the back of the net nine times apiece.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Asare of Great Olympics tops the clean sheet standings with an impressive tally of 12 shutouts, closely trailed by Emmanuel Kobi of Bofoakwa Tano, Thomas Kwabena Osae of Heart of Lions, Obeng Sekyere Gregory of Berekum Chelsea, and Kofi Baah of FC Samartex, who have kept nine, nine, and eight clean sheets respectively.