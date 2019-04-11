Ghana Premier League icon Eric Gawu to retire in August; Dreams FC announce testimonial planned

Dreams FC star Eric Gawu is set to retire in August this year at age 36.

The club's Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku confirmed they will organize a testimonial for the striker who has been one of their long-serving players.

He is part of the club's success stories in their ten years of operation.

Gawu joined the club in 2013 in the Division One League and helped them gain promotion to the top-flight.

He previously played for King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Al Sadd (Qatar) and Israeli duo Hapoel Ashkelon and Bnei Sakhnin.

Gawu also represented Ghana as a youth international after playing for the U23 side.