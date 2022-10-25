Ghana Premier League: Injunction application to be held today

The Injunction on the Ghana Premier League will be held today at the Accra High Court.

There is optimism that the injunction case lodged by Ashantigold SC at the Accra High Court will be quashed for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season to continue according to sources.

Ashgold have dragged the FA to court after they were thrown out of the league for their involvement in alleged match manipulation with Inter Allies.

The Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee and the Appeals Committee were unanimous in their verdict that persons and officials at both clubs colluded to fix the result of a league game, thereby bringing the name of the league into disrepute.

Ashgold, have since vowed to fight the verdict and have thus headed to court for redress.

There have been two adjournments since Ashgold went to court with the merits of the case yet to be heard.

On October 20, 2022, the plaintiff, Ashantigold Football Club through their Lawyer, Edward Sam Crabbe, moved a motion on notice for leave to file a supplementary Affidavit in support of their interlocutory injunction on the Ghana Premier League.

The lawyer for the Ghana Football Association who is the defendant, Naa Odofoley Nortey did not oppose the motion.

The Court presided over by Barbara Tetteh-Charway subsequently granted Ashantigold’s application for leave to file a Supplementary Affidavit by the close of Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The interlocutory injunction will now be heard on October 25 to determine when the suspended Ghana Premier League can resume.