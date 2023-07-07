Ghana Premier League is competitive - Former Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo

Former Hearts of Oak SC striker Victor Aidoo has rated the Ghana Premier League as a strong competition against the views of many fans and pundits who have chastised the championship.

Many have attributed the recent failures of Ghanaian clubs in CAF inter-club competitions to the decline in the quality of the domestic league.

However, Aidoo believes coaches are not allowed to do their jobs independently which is why underserving players are selected which leads to failure.

“Our league is very good and competitive,” he said when asked about the state of the Ghana Premier League.

“The challenge we face in our league now is player influence. The leadership of the club controls coaches in terms of player selection and others so we are unable to see the good talents in Ghana.”

“Players who normally perform at training sometimes struggle to even make the matchday squad but you could see players who don’t train, yet make up the squad, it’s a clear indication of the influence I am talking about,” he said.

Aidoo last featured for the Phobians in April where Hearts of Oak beat King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

He has left the club after spending three seasons scoring 11 goals in 51 matches.