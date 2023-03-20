Ghana Premier League: John Eduafo confident Kotoku Royals will escape relegation

Head coach of Premier League debutants Kotoku Royals John Eduafo says he is positive his side will avoid a return to Division one football after their display against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 19 2023.

The Phobians left it late to snatch a 1-0 win over Royals thanks a stoppage time header by Caleb Amankwah.

Royals seem to have started a renaissance after scoring 3 against Bechem United (3-1) and Dreams FC (3-0) in March. Their latest performance against Hearts makes Eduafo confident his side will play in the top flight next season.

He told StarTimes, “We will, we will survive. I’m very confident that we will survive. We will do everything possible to win the rest of the matches ahead and survive.”

By Suleman Asante