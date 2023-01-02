Ghana Premier League: Kassim Mingle projects Top Four finish for Bechem United

Bechem United tactician Kassim Mingle says his aim is to guide the club for a fourth place finish at the end of the season.

Mingle told StarTimes after their 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak: ''We are out of the FA Cup so definitely our target is to be in the top four.''

The former Great Olympics coach added: ''We made everything possible to win so that we climb top so that we cut the gap between those up front.''

Mingle masterminded Matic’s first defeat as Hearts coach.

Cephas Mantey and Hafiz Konkoni’s early goals gave Bechem United the advantage in the first half.

Hearts of Oak got a late consolation by Addo Sowah.

Bechem United are currently fourth on the league standings and face King Faisal in six days time.

By Suleman Asante

