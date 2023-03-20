Ghana Premier League: King Faisal tactician Jimmy Cobblah left frustrated after Gold Stars deadlock

Head coach of King Faisal Jimmy Cobblah couldn’t hide his disappointment in his team’s inability to convert any of the chances they created against Gold Stars at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Monday, March 20 2023 in Week 22 of the Premier League.

The game ended in a goalless draw which sends Faisal into the drop zone.

“More than frustrated my brother…we created all the chances but so wasteful in front of goal. Sometimes you need the kind of what they (Gold Stars) have got to put the ball in the net for you.

“In the first half we should have buried them, in the second half same. The only chance they (Gold Stars) got was what hit the bar. That is the only chance they got. And when you are playing with very experienced and organized team and you play well like this and you created chances and you cannot score, it is frustrating,” Cobblah told Yaw Ampofo Ankrah after full time.

By Suleman Asante