Ghana Premier League: Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo pleased with team’s display despite Hearts defeat

Head coach of Kotoku Royals says he was impressed with the performance of his team when they played against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, March 19 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoku Royals came close to sharing the spoils with the Phobians but were denied by Caleb Amankwah’s last gasp header which beat the Royals goal keeper.

“A little loss of concentration but I am impressed by the performance of my team. It’s just a hard luck…A little loss of concentration at the tail end of the game and that gave them (Hearts) the goal. It’s part of the game. Sometimes in the game of football like this it happens so I’m not much worried though it’s very hurtful.” Eduafo told StarTimes after full time.

By Suleman Asante