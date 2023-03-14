Ghana Premier League: Kotoku Royals Coach John Eduafo targets relegation survival 

Kotoku Royals head coach John Edufo says his aim is to help the team avoid relegation in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Oda-based side have seen an upturn in the team’s performances this season recording three home wins in the second round of the season since relocating to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Kotoku Royals defeated Bechem United 3-1 on matchday 21 to increase their tally on the league table to 17 points.

According to John Edufo, he has been able to change the psych and mentality of his players thus the reason why his side are enjoying a winning run.

“When I joined the team, I realized the team lacked experience. So I requested management to beef the team up with some experience players. So we got goalkeeper Frank Boateng, Andy Kumi and others. When they came we spoke to the players about the position of the team and see if they can help”, he said on Happy 98.9FM.

“So far due to the talks and motivation our performance has changed. Playing the Premier League and Division One is different. You need tough and mental players to play in the Premier League. So I worked on the psych and mentality of the players

“I am also doing my best to help the team to survive relegation”, he added.