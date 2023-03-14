 Ghana Premier League: Kotoku Royals will avoid relegation - Andy Kumi

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 March 2023
Kotoku Royals forward Andy Kumi is confident about the team's chances of avoiding relegation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Akim-Oda based side are currently placed bottom on the league table with 17 points after match week 21.

The team has intensified its quest to survive the drop after recording their third straight home win against Bechem United on Sunday.

Goals from Francis Andy Kumi, Collins Kofi saw them record a 3-1 win  over the Hunters at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Speaking after the game,the former Asante Kotoko striker was optimistic about Kotoku’s Royal's fight against the drop at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“What Kotoku needs is the support of our fans. We can escape relegation and the inclusion of myself and other key players to the squad has brought some life into the team", he told Happy FM.

“We need to believe we can escape relegation and I’m calling on all Kotoku Royals fans to rally their support behind us” he added.

