Ghana Premier League: Kwadwo Obeng Jnr of Hearts of Oak named MVP vs Nsoatreman

Published on: 21 December 2022
Kwadwp Obeng Jr

Striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr picked up the Man of the Match award as he scored the only in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

His goal inflicted Nsoatreman their first home defeat of the season.

The Phobians have climbed to second place on the league standings- 3 points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

Hearts of Oak will host Bechem United in their next league game on New Year’s Day.

Prior to this match, Nsoatreman FC had a 100% home record at Nana Koromansah II Park in four matches.

The debutants opened the top-flight campaign with a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars before thumping Karela United 3-0.

Mohammed Gargo's side had back-t0-back wins over Dreams FC (2-1) and Tamale City (1-0).

By Suleman Asante

