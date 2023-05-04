Ghana Premier League lack quality players - Coach Kuuku Dadzie

Veteran Ghanaian tactician Coach Kuuku Dadzie, has expressed concern about the current level of quality players among Ghana Premier League teams.

According to him, the current teams lack quality players as compared to his playing days which is why there are no evident disparities in how the teams play, resulting in a tight and competitive competition with close gaps in point accumulation.

Dadzie claimed that this explains why teams like Kotoko and Hearts are no longer dominant. He, therefore, called on the clubs to make improved recruitment ahead of next season.

“Football is about players, and we mean quality ones. Personally for me, in Ghana all the Premier League teams have average players, there are no clear differences in their qualities which is why we see the league to be tight and competitive with close gaps in the point build-up.

“The qualities are the same and spread across, Kotoko and Hearts are not ahead in terms of squad quality. This account for why they are not dominating again,” Coach Kuuku Dadzie argued.

The gaffer continued, “During my playing days, there was quality in our play, we could beat you with ease. Also, we had gifted players, I am the best center-back Ghana has ever had because I was gifted. Mohammed Polo, Asamoah Gyan, Abedi Pele and the rest were all gifted but we don’t see such players in our country in recent times.”