Ghana Premier League Limited duly registered

The Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee has revealed that Ghana Premier League Limited has been registered with the Registrar of Companies of Ghana as a company limited by shares as the organising body of the Premier League.

The Committee headed by Togbe Afede IV made the announcement during a meeting with the 18 betPawa Premier League clubs at the World Trade Centre in Accra on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Ghana Premier League Limited will be responsible for the competition, its Rule Book (Regulations), broadcast and other commercial rights.

The Premier League clubs were also informed of the opening of bank accounts for the Ghana Premier League Limited. Each of the 18 Premier League clubs own one share, with the Ghana Football Association owning – one special share.

The clubs will also have a Board Member on the Board of Directors of the Premier League Limited.

Subsequently, the Ghana Premier League Limited, the Autonomous League Implementation Committee and the member clubs will embark on various stakeholder engagements, such as, Institutions, Sponsors, partners, media right holders, supporters, the media, referees, Match Commissioners and Coordinators, stadium or facility owners, and the general public.