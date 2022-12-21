Ghana Premier League: Man of the Match Mukwala dedicates win to fan that lost his eye

Kotoko striker, Mukwala has dedicated their 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea their fan who lost his eye last season.

Mukwala, deservingly bagged the MVP award as he was pivotal in both of kotoko’s goals.

His assist to substitute Zeze for the equalizer at the end of the first half and a header by himself into the bottom corner were enough to seal the win for the Porcupine Warriors.

The Uganda international told Startimes: “I feel so delighted to score for my team. It is a teamwork basically. This win we give it to the fan who lost his eye last season.”

The fan has undergone successful surgery.

Zerbo’s side are now second on the league standings- two points behind Aduana Stars who are their next opponents on New Year’s Day.

By Suleman Asante