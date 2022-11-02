Ghana Premier League: My target is to ensure King Faisal survives relegation- Coach Jimmy Cobbinah

King Faisal head coach Jimmy Cobbinah says his target is to ensure the club escapes relegation for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The ‘Insha Allah boys’ are winless in their last four games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

King Faisal lost 3-0 to city rivals Asante Kotoko in the Kumasi derby played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday night.

The defeat was also Jimmy Cobbinah’s first game in charge of the club since his appointment.

“The target is to ensure we escape relegation. For now that is the most important. Whatever will come is a bonus”, he said in an interview on Happy FM.

Cobbinah is confident his team can prove us, tough customers, against Bibiani Gold Stars in their next game.

“If you are grooming players I don’t think I have to say too much. At Wa All Stars I was confident to speak out because I knew the squad. I don’t have to say much but we hope the game will be difficult for Gold Stars. We are working and hoping we will get a bit of luck to surprise them”.