Ghana Premier League new boys Nations FC to hold pre-season in south Africa

Brands, Commercial, and Communication Manager of Nations FC, Kennedy Boakye Ansah has revealed that the club will have their pre-season in South Africa ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The Abrankese-based club secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League after being declared champions of Division One League Zone Two and are already considering plans to prepare adequately for their debut season.

The former Asante Kotoko Communications Director Kennedy Boakye Ansah underlined the club's determination and dedication to create a significant mark in their first Premier League campaign.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, he stated, “We will have our preseason camp in South Africa, there are also plans for Italy as well, this shows how serious we are ahead of our maiden premiership campaign".

Nations FC are expected to be crowned Zone Two champions on Sunday following the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) announcement of the team's coronation match against Asokwa Deportivo at the Dr. Kwame Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.