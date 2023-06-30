Ghana Premier League newbies Nations FC appoint Kassim Ocansey Mingle as new head coach

Ghana Premier League newbies Nations FC have officially announced the appointment of Kassim Ocansey Mingle as their new head coach, GHANAsoccernet.com, can report

Mingle joins the newly promoted team after leaving Bechem United, where he spent three years since taking charge in March 2021.

The former Great Olympics trainer had an impressive spell with the Hunters, having guided them to third place finish back-to-back in the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns respectively.

Mingle has reportedly signed a three-year contract with the Kumasi-based club and is expected to guide them to retain the premiership status.

He is replacing former Asante Kotoko SC gaffer Johnson Smith, who led the club to the Ghana Premier League promotion.

Smith do not have the requisite qualification to lead a top-flight club.

Nations gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League after winning the Division One Zone Two league.

Nations will play their home matches at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.