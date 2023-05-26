Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC eyeing Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku

Nations FC, the newly promoted team in the Ghana Premier League, have expressed interest in acquiring the services of Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku for the upcoming season.

Having clinched the championship title in Division One League zone two, Nations FC secured their place in the highly competitive Ghana Premier League with two matches still to be played in the 2022/23 season.

They are now gearing up to face formidable opponents in their debut season in the top flight.

Reports indicate that Nations FC has are planning to secure the services of the in-form Sampson Eduku, who has been delivering impressive performances for Tamale City in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Karela United striker has been in scintillating form, netting an impressive tally of 14 goals, making him one of the top scorers in the goal king race.

Nations FC hopes to enhance their attacking power and add a proven goal-scorer to their ranks by recruiting Eduku. In their inaugural season, the team is aiming to make a significant impact and build a solid presence in the Ghana Premier League.

The striker has also been linked with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak