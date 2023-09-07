Ghana Premier League: Nsoatreman contract striker Felix Hammond

Top-flight side Nsoatreman have announced of striker Felix Hammond for the 2023/24 season.

But the club failed to disclose terms and duration of his contract.

A statement on Thursday, 7 September 2023, read: ‘’Felix Hammond is a striker with a proven track record of scoring goals. He is a clinical finisher who will be a valuable asset to our team.’’

Last season, the 22-year-old scored one goal in the only league match he featured for Legon Cities.

He has reunited with former coach Maxwell Konadu.