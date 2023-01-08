Ghana Premier League: Nsoatreman's goalie Daniel Afadzwu wins MOTM vs Samartex

Nsoatreman FC goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu was awarded for heroics in the 1-0 win over Samartex at home in the Ghana Premier League.

Afadzwu produced five quality saves to keep a clean sheet in the must-win clash after losing their last three matches.

Five minutes to full-time, he produced a magical save to deny the visitors from snatching the leveller.

Also in the first half, his agility prevented Samartex from snatching the opener.

After a quarter of an hour, Nsoatreman FC fired the first warning.

Yakubu Mohammed dribbled his way past three players but before pulling the trigger, he slipped and lost the ball.

Frederick Boateng also went close before the half hour mark when his free-kick was saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

This was after mercurial Baba Mahama was brought down close to the box.

Samartex launched a dangerous ball into the area from a corner-kick but Afadzwu was off his line to punch out.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante