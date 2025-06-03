Ghana Premier League outfit Bechem United set to lose influential midfielder Seth Kwadwo

Bechem United midfielder Seth Kwadwo is expected to depart the club at the end of the current campaign.

The 22-year-old joined the Hunters in 2022 and has since established himself as a key member of the squad, making 68 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists across.

After almost three-year spell at the club, the midfielder is expected to leave the Hunters as his contract runs out in the coming days.

Seth Kwadwo is open for the new a challenge and will exit the Bechem-based club at the expiration of his contract this month.

In his debut season (2022/23), the midfielder was adjudged Bechem United's Player of the Season following his quick acclimatization and instant impact at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, having scored 3 goals and registered 10 assists with 6 MVPs in the Ghanaian topflight

With an improved performance, the former Asokwa Deportivo midfielder contributed 14 goals the following season, scoring three and delivering 11 assists across the period.

This season, the midfielder has been limited to only 12 appearances across competitions due to persistent injuries.

Seth Kwadwo currently has several offers on his table and is weighing up his options.