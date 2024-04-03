Ghana Premier League Player of the month for February revealed

Four players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for February.

Four outstanding players who excelled in the month under review have made the shortlist.

FC Samartex 1996 forward Evans Osei Wusu, Nations FC striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, Accra Lions forward Blessing Asuman Dankwah and Dreams FC centre forward Agyenim Boateng Mensah are in the reckoning for the top individual award.

Football experts will decide the winner.

Evans Osei Wusu (Samartex)

In six games played within the last two months, the former Tema Youth FC player has scored five goals and been named Nasco Player of the Month twice while playing 526 minutes.

Agyenim Boateng Mensa (Dreams FC)

The 27-year-old centre forward has managed to score five goals in five matches and won one MVP award with a total of 450 minutes played.

Blessing Asuman Dankwah (Accra Lions)

He appeared in five games, scored four goals, and received one Man of the Match award in 373 minutes.

Asamoah Boateng Afriyie (Nations FC)

He played in six games, scored four goals, received one Man of the Match award, and logged 511 minutes of action.