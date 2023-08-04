GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana Premier League players not fit for Black Stars - Mohammed Polo

Published on: 04 August 2023
Former Ghanaian international Mohammed Polo claims that contemporary Ghana Premier League players are unable to live up to the standards set by the Black Stars.

He thinks that Black Stars access is made easier for those working outside the area by players in the local league.

There have been numerous discussions regarding the inclusion of players from the Ghana Premier League in the national squad with only former Bechem United player Hafiz Konkoni being the only local-based player to earn a call-up under Chris Hughton.

Mohammed Polo, a former star for Hearts of Oak, believes that the local players are not good enough to compete for the Black Stars.

“The quality of players in the Ghana Premier League cannot meet the requirements of the Black Stars. Unless we resort to the European leagues for players outside of Ghana,” he told Asempa FM.

Ghana's next match will be against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month a call-up is expected to be announced soon.

