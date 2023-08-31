Ghana Premier League prize money is increased every year under our administration - Henry Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has stated that his outfit routinely increases the prize money for the Ghana Premier League each year.

He made this statement to justify the GFA's decision to raise the prize money of the upcoming season's Ghana Premier League winner from GHC 300,000 to GHC 500,000 which has been described to many as a form of campaign strategy for the upcoming GFA elections.

According to Asante Twum, the GFA since taking over in 2019 have always made conscious efforts to increase the amount each season with the exception of the 2019/20 season which didn't come to a successful conclusion due to the ravaging effects of COVID-19.

"The reason to increase the prize money has nothing to do with the elections. You will recall that aside 2019/20 league that we played and didn't finish because of COVID from there on every year we increase the money the prize money for the league winner," he told Peace FM.

"2020/21 season Hearts of Oak won the money they took 200,000 cedis, in 2021/22 and 2022/23 the money the teams took 250,000 cedis.

"So every year there is progress we move from one step to the other from 200,000 we brought it to 250,000 in 2021/22 recently when we finished we brought it from 250,000 to 300,000. That is the money Medeama received so it is progressive," he added.

The GFA president Kurt Okraku at the launch of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season on Tuesday, added that the teams who finish in the top 10 of the standings would also be rewarded with a significant cash amount in addition to TV and marketing rights which would be benefitted by all 18 clubs alongside the GHC 50,000 cedis for Colts football developments in the various clubs.

The season will commence on September 15 with exciting fixtures.