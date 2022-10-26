 Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend with SUPER clashes in match week four 

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend after the Human Rights Court lifted the injunction on the league.

Ashantigold SC president Dr. Kwaku Frimpong had filed a motion for injunction on the Ghana Premier League which saw the season halted for three weeks.

The case was heard at the Human Right Courts yesterday, Tuesday, October 25 and a decision was made to strike out the Injunction placed on the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana FA released a statement after the ruling, indicating the season continues immediately to prevent any further losses to the various stakeholders.

“The applicant failed to meet two of the three legal requirements needed to grant an injunction of this nature, especially on the balance of convenience. The Court concluded that greater hardship will be visited on the GFA, the current 18 clubs of the betPawa Premier League, players, sponsors, referees, Match Commissioners and other stakeholders. The court awarded a cost of GHc20,000 against AshantiGold SC’.

Meanwhile, the betPawa Premier League resumes with some exciting fixtures for match week four.

Hearts of Oak will be searching for their first win of the campaign under new coach Slavko Matic.

The Phobians have two points out of nine after matches before the season was halted. Hearts of Oak host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in this fixture.

Medeama SC will play to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa. The Mauve and Yellow have been in fantastic form in their opening games under Coach David Duncan.

Medeama faces a tricky tie against The Ogya lads in this fixture and are undefeated this season.

Defending champions Asante Kotoko host regional rivals King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Kumasi derby on matchday four.

Match Week four fixtures at a glance

Hearts of Oak vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Tamale City vs RTU

King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities vs Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman vs Karela United

Bechem United vs Kotoku Royals

Medeama vs Aduana Stars