Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah urges players to intensify efforts ahead of second round  

The General Manager of FC Samartex Edmund Ackah has called upon the team's players to put in extra effort and commitment as they prepare for the commencement of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The league is set to resume in February following a break during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Currently positioned at the top of the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points from 17 matches, Samartex FC have displayed a commendable performance in the first half of the season. Ackah believes that maintaining this momentum is crucial for their aspirations of clinching the league title.

In his address to the playing body, Ackah emphasised the significance of hard work and focus in the upcoming matches, stating, "Lads, here is the moment that we all have to reset our minds and believe in ourselves ahead of the task ahead. Let's not disappoint ourselves and all those supporting us.”

With the team set to face Aduana Stars in their first match upon the league's return, the General Manager's call for renewed determination and commitment is a rallying cry for the players to continue their successful run.

Samartex FC will aim to build on their current league standing and secure victories in the upcoming fixtures, ultimately enhancing their chances of securing the coveted league title despite only enjoying their second season.