Ghana Premier League: Samuel Amofa of Gold Stars scoops MVP vs RTU

Gold Stars' Samuel Amofa was picked as Man of the Match as his side posted a 1-0 win over RTU to go joint-leaders in Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Noah Martey broke the deadlock on the 29th minute to give the home side at Dun's Park.

The midfielder’s goal was enough to send Michael Osei's charges to the summit- temporarily.

The Golden Boys remain unbeaten in five games and will travel to Berekum on 1 January 2023 to play Berekum Chelsea in their next league game.

Real Tamale United remain 11th on the table as they host Kotoku Royals on New Year's Day fixture.