Ghana Premier League season set for thrilling finale on June 8

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League will reach its dramatic conclusion on Sunday, June 8, with all final round matches kicking off simultaneously at 3:00pm local time.

The title race, top-four chase, and final positions remain undecided, setting the stage for an exciting end to a fiercely contested campaign.

Hearts of Oak will target a top-four finish when they welcome champions-elect FC Samartex 1996 to the Accra Sports Stadium. Gold Stars FC, still in the title hunt, host Accra Lions in Bibiani knowing only victory will keep their hopes alive.

Elsewhere, Nations FC must win against Heart of Lions in Abrankese to stay in contention for the league crown.

Mid-table Dreams FC face relegated Legon Cities, while Bechem United entertain Young Apostles. Aduana FC wrap up their campaign against Basake Holy Stars in Dormaa.

In Tarkwa, Medeama SC host Berekum Chelsea, while newly promoted Vision FC will mark their impressive top-flight debut by welcoming Asante Kotoko to the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

With the stakes high and every game poised to influence the final standings, fans can expect a gripping nationwide climax as the curtain falls on the 2024/25 season.