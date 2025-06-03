Ghana Premier League set for thrilling Final Day showdown on June 8

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season will reach its dramatic conclusion on Sunday, June 8, with all final round matches scheduled to kick off simultaneously at 3:00pm local time (15:00 GMT).

With the title race, top-four ambitions, and final table positions still hanging in the balance, an action-packed and emotionally charged finale awaits fans across the country.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak will be chasing a top-four finish as they welcome FC Samartex 1996 to the Accra Sports Stadium. The Phobians, buoyed by a strong run of form, will be eager to close their campaign in front of home supporters on a positive note.

Accra Lions face a challenging task as they travel to Bibiani to face title-contenders Gold Stars FC. With the championship on the line, Gold Stars know that only victory will keep their title hopes alive in what promises to be a fiercely contested affair.

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, mid-table Dreams FC host relegated Legon Cities in a fixture that may lack high stakes but will still carry significance for players and fans seeking a morale-boosting end to the season.

Elsewhere, Bechem United take on Young Apostles at the Nana Gyeabour Park in a regional clash, while Aduana FC will look to close their season in style as they host Basake Holy Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

The spotlight, however, will be firmly fixed on Nations FC, who remain firmly in the title hunt amid a looming legal challenge. They welcome Heart of Lions in what could be the defining match of the season.

Former champions Medeama SC will also be in action, hosting Berekum Chelsea at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa. Both sides will be aiming to end their respective campaigns with a strong showing.

Completing the final round of fixtures, debutants Vision FC, who have defied expectations to retain their Premier League status, will host giants Asante Kotoko at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex. The fixture is set to be a celebratory occasion for the home side as they mark a successful first season against one of the nation's most decorated clubs.