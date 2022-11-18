Ghana Premier League shaped me well - Anderlecht star Majeed Ashimeru

Former WAFA midfielder Majeed Ashimeru says playing in the Ghana Premier League was a great experience for him as it shaped him well.

The 25-year-old enjoyed two years with the Academy lads in Ghana’s top flight before moving outside the shores of Ghana on August 30, 2017.

Ashimeru was one of WAFA’s key men during their time in the Premier League before jetting out of the country.

Talking about the league’s impact on him on Star Connect, Ashimeru said, “Playing in the Ghana Premier League was a really good experience because playing at WAFA, it was everyone’s dream of going Europe first.

“So when we had the opportunity to play in the Premier League and going to stadiums like Tamale Sports Stadium, it was like a crazy experience.

“But for me, it shaped me really well because the Ghana Premier League is really tough.”

Ashimeru after his spell with WAFA moved to Europe where he joined Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.