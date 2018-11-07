Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC announce Golds Gym partnership deal

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have signed a partnership deal with East-Legon based Golds Gym Ghana.

This deal will grant players access to professional training schemes under internationally recommended fitness experts.

The one-year agreement was signed by officials of both parties in a brief event held at Golds Gym’s 5-star facility in the heart of the capital, East Legon, Accra.

President Mohammed Jiji Alifoe and Vice President Prince Abdul Hamid signed the agreement on behalf of Dreams Football Club.

General Manager of Golds Gym Ghana Sigismond Segbefia said: ''Dreams FC is well known and the brand is quite strong although young.

''We are excited to be a partner shd our world class services would be of immense benefit to them.''