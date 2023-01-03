GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana Premier League: Slavko Matic blames tactics for Bechem United loss

Published on: 03 January 2023
Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has attributed his first league defeat to mistakes on their part.

The Phobians fell 2-1 to Bechem United in their home game played at Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday, 2 January 2023.

Matic told StarTimes after full time: “Nobody like to lose but we give to opponents, everything today. We know they have good transition but we make tactical mistakes.

''The young players also, they start to be nervous and today we lose three points very cheap.''

Hearts of Oak are currently fifth on the league standings and will face Tamale City on 8 January 2023.

