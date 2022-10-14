Ghana Premier League suspension: FA face AshantiGold in court today

The fate of this season's Ghana Premier League is expected to be decided on Friday, when the football association takes on AshantiGold in court.

The Miners petitioned the Human Rights High Court for an injunction against the league, forcing the Ghana Football Association to suspend it after matchday three.

AshantiGold are dissatisfied with the decision to demote them to the Division Two League after being found guilty of match-fixing along with Inter Allies, who were also demoted from the Division One league to the third division.

The Appeals Committee rejected the two clubs' appeal, forcing AshantiGold to go to court, where they are confident of a fair hearing and reinstatement in the top flight.

Ahead of the court hearing today, the Vice President of the football governing body, Mark Addo told Citi Sports, "If they [Ashantigold] feel they went to the Appeals process and were still found guilty on the basis of that, the next level was for them to have gone to CAS. Even the players that were banned went to CAS and were given a reprieve."

"If they choose not to go through the process, and go to court, which is fine. Every dog will have his day in court. The FA will strongly present their case and I am very hopeful that we will be vindicated."