Ghana Premier League: Tamale City No. 2 Hamza Mohammed frightened by team’s standing

Published on: 07 January 2023
Assistant Coach of Tamale City, Hamza Mohammed says he is frightened by his side’s position on the league standings.

The Premier League debutants are currently 17th on the league table after their 3-2 defeat to Hearts of Oak in Cape Coast on Saturday January 7, 2023.

Hearts took the lead in the 34th minute through skipper, Salifu Mohammed’s spot kick. Tamale leveled 4 minutes later through another spot kick by Isaac Mensah. Samson Eduku put the visitors in the lead before the recess.

The debutants failed to hang on to their lead as an early Benjamin Yorke goal after the break, and an 86th Caleb Amankwah volley saw them off.

Quizzed on whether his team’s current position scared him, Hamza told StarTimes: “A lot, a lot, a lot. It’s not easy. It’s understandable our first half in the Premier League we didn’t have much time for preparation but that shouldn’t be an excuse”

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder added: “It scares me a lot but we will make sure next matches before the first half of the season we will make up something and come up.”

Tamale City will host Kotoko in their next league game on January 11 2023

